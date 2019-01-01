Search
Products fromShopHome & DecorDécor
Thomaspaul

Boy Flax Pillow

$27.00
At 2Modern
Thomaspaul's kids toy pillow collection features 100% flax fabric, contrasting fringed edges, silkscreened designs by Thomaspaul and a reversible pattern.
Featured in 1 story
29 Home Gifts Under $29
by Elizabeth Buxton