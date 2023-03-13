Chanel

Boy De Chanel Nail Colour In Black

$30.00

Buy Now Review It

At Chanel

PRODUCT A quick-drying* matte nail colour in a natural transparent shade and in a jet-black hue for an intense effect. COMPOSITION The formula contains panthenol to help strengthen and improve the quality of nails over time. HOW TO APPLY Apply directly to nails with the built-in oversize brush applicator. *Clinical evaluation of 22 men after a single application of 1 coat