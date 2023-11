Glossier

Boy Brow

$18.00 $13.50

Buy Now Review It

At Glossier

Medical Grade Silicone Water-Resistant 3 Intensity Levels 2.75” L (with strap), 1” diameter Run time: 1.5 hrs at highest settings Charge Time: 2 hours 3 Year Warranty USB Rechargeable Includes: Fin vibrator, USB charging cable, storage bag, and user manual