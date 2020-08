& Other Stories

Boxy Wool Blend Classic Cardigan

$119.00

Buy Now Review It

At & Other Stories

Wool blend melange v-neck cardigan with a boxy, slightly oversized silhouette and three-button closures. Delicately ribbed hem and cuffs Length of cardigan: 54cm / 21.3" (size S) Model wears: EU 36 / UK 10 / US 4 / Small Model height: 180cm / 5'11"