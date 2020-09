& Other Stories

Boxy Double Breasted Blazer

$219.00

Buy Now Review It

At & Other Stories

Woven double breasted blazer with a boxy silhouette finished and subtle shoulder pads. Wool blend Duo jetted pockets One visible and one concealed button closure Length of blazer: 76.3cm / 30" (Size 36) Model wears: EU 36 / UK 10 / US 4 / Small Model height: 177cm / 5'9"