Search
Products fromShopClothingTops
H&M

Boxy Cotton Shirt

$49.99
At H&M
FARREN JEAN ANDREA. Boxy shirt in thick, snakeskin-patterned cotton twill. Collar, gold-colored metal buttons at front, and yoke at back with pleat and lock
Featured in 1 story
We're Probably Going To See Rihanna In This Line
by Channing Hargrove