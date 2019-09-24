Lunapads

Boxer Brief

$41.99

Sizes XS-L includes 1 Boxer Brief & 1 Maxi Basic Insert Sizes XL-3XL includes 1 Boxer Brief & 1 Long Basic Insert Wear for complete coverage during your period, as back up to your usual menstrual product routine, or as everyday breathable cotton undies that protect against unexpected leaks. The BOXER delivers all the protection you need - in the style you want. Made from a soft, durable cotton spandex blend Classic boxer brief fit with wide elastic waistband & top-stitching details The most generously lined inner panel in our collection, with leak-proof absorbency that extends all the way to the back waistband Adjustable design keeps you comfy & dry all day - just swap out the removable Insert as needed to prevent leaks Black inner lining keeps your undies looking fly & stain-free! Ethically made in Canada Materials Body: 95% Cotton / Organic Cotton and 5% Spandex Lining: Polyurethane laminate topped with 100% Organic Cotton Insert: 100% Organic Cotton How to Use Rely on the built-in protection alone for lighter days, or customize the absorbency to suit your needs by adding an Insert and changing throughout the day. For even more protection, add extra Maxi or Long Inserts. Mini Inserts are not compatible. Wash & Care Machine washable. Avoid chlorine bleach and fabric softeners. Sizing Note: If you're near the top of the range for a particular size, or are in-between sizes, please size up for the best fit.