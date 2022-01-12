Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Outerwear
Avec Les Filles
Box Quilt Faux Leather Coat
$229.00
$125.95
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Supple faux leather elevates a belted jacket built with box quilting, welt pockets and a showy collar style.
Need a few alternatives?
Stand Studio
Rind Jacket
BUY
$675.00
Shopbop
Gucci x The North Face
Hooded Printed Quilted Ripstop Down Jacket
BUY
$2800.00
Net-A-Porter
BB Dakota
Downtown Faux Leather Puffer Jacket
BUY
$99.00
Nordstrom
Zella
Quilted Bomber Jacket
BUY
$103.20
$129.00
Nordstrom
More from Avec Les Filles
Avec Les Filles
Mixed Media Short Puffer Coat
BUY
$142.99
$179.00
Zappos
Avec Les Filles
Colorblocked Hooded Ski Suit
BUY
$250.00
Bloomingdale's
Avec Les Filles
Faux Leather Single Breasted Trench Coat
BUY
$75.97
$149.00
Nordstrom Rack
Avec Les Filles
Midi Shirt Jacket
BUY
$169.90
$269.00
Nordstrom
More from Outerwear
Maje
Cardigan With Embroidered Poplin Collar
BUY
£149.50
£299.00
Maje
Stand Studio
Rind Jacket
BUY
$675.00
Shopbop
Gucci x The North Face
Hooded Printed Quilted Ripstop Down Jacket
BUY
$2800.00
Net-A-Porter
BB Dakota
Downtown Faux Leather Puffer Jacket
BUY
$99.00
Nordstrom
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted