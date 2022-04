Strathberry

Box Crescent

£455.00

Buy Now Review It

At Strathberry

Sitting in-between the Crescent Shoulder and Mini Crescent in size, the Box Crescent reinvents the iconic silhouette to a structured square shape. This versatile style is the perfect size to take you seamlessly from day to night. The design is enhanced by the two straps, a wide leather belt and a sleek chain, offering alternative wearing styles for maximum utility.