Bowls Of Goodness: Grains + Greens: Nutritious + Climate Smart Recipes For Meat-free Meals (hardback)

Whole grains and fresh greens are food soulmates that offer a winning combination for health, vitality and climate-friendly cooking. From power breakfasts to grain bowls, warming soups and stews to satisfying salads, Nina Olsson's inspirational collection of versatile and tasty meat-free recipes makes for quick and easy bowls of goodness. Each recipe features nutrient-rich sources of fibre, vitamins and minerals that not only reduce the risk of stroke, type 2 diabetes and heart disease, but also contribute to better weight maintenance and are naturally anti-inflammatory. Grains and greens have never been more delicious and nutritious.