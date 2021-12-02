Keep Candles

Bowl Candle – Peacock

£115.00

Keep's luxury 13 wick Bowl Candles look and feel so special and make unique gifts for birthdays, weddings, thank yous... you name it! All of our glazes are food-safe so once your wax has melted down you can re-use your bowl for pasta, fruit or even al-fresco dining with friends! Every order comes with a personalised note, just add your text to the notes box at checkout and we'll hand write your note for you. Our Keep Bowls are: Filled with over 1kg of plant based wax (coconut and rapeseed) and cotton wicks Available in three scent variants: unscented, scented with 100% pure essential oils - Lime + Lavender or scented with Patchouli + Petitgrain + Vanilla essential oils (scented option has an additional charge of £20, we think it's well worth it!) Hand poured in London by us Hand dipped into the glaze by our talented Surrey potter - meaning each has their own quirks and charm Free from paraffin and soy wax & synthetic oils When you buy a candle from Keep you can be confident that you are getting a nice clean burn that is only releasing good vibes (and more importantly no toxins) into your home!