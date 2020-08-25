Williston Forge

Bowie Corner Desk

$299.00 $139.99

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

Insert the perfect workstation into your dorm, apartment, or other small space living situation with this industrial corner desk. It features a mesh metal back that includes a removable pencil cup for a fun and functional accent. Additionally, the desk has a cord management hole at the very top so you can organize the cords of your various electronic devices with ease. This mixed material desk is made of powder-coated metal and high-grade MDF that’s finished with a premium laminate finish.