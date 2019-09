Alice + Olivia

Bowen Oversized Boxy Sweater

$330.00 $129.97

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom Rack

Slip into style with the help of this oversized cozy knit sweater that is perfect for staying warm and stylish in the cold winter weather. Fit: this style fits true to size. Crew neck. Long dolman sleeves. Slips on over head. Solid. Wool blend construction. Approx. 27" length (size M). Imported