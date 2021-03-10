Anthropologie

Bowen Modular One-arm Sofa

$1498.00

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

Why We Love It Our completely customizable modular series offers an effortless gateway into modern minimalist decor. Simply choose the components to build the sofa shape or seating arrangement that fits your space, and select from our range of upholstery offerings to create the perfect piece tailored to your lifestyle. Two seat and two back cushions Cushions are removable Cushions are reversible for fabric Lucite legs are removable This piece is intended for indoor use Easily assembled upon delivery Style No. 55542435