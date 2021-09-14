Mango

Bow Wrap Jumpsuit

$100.00

Description Flowy fabric. Long design. Wide-leg design. V-neck. Sleeveless. Wide straps. Knot on the waist. Invisible back zip fastening. The garments labelled as Committed are products that have been produced using sustainable fibers or processes, reducing their environmental impact. Mango's goal is to support the implementation of practices more committed to the environment, and therefore increase the number of sustainable garments in the collection. Women Dresses and jumpsuits Party Material and washing instructions Composition: 100% polyester. Piping: 100% cotton