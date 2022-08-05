Tabitha Brown for Target

Specifications Intended Pet Type: Dog Costume Theme: Object Thing Material: Textile 1: Polyester Pets subtype: Pet Collar Slides Care & Cleaning: Spot or Wipe Clean Street Date: August 6, 2022 TCIN: 85206007 UPC: 191908864945 Item Number (DPCI): 335-00-4189 Origin: Imported Description Let your pet pal step out in style wearing this Bow Tie Pet Collar Accessory from Tabitha Brown for Target. This bow-tie collar slide makes for a simply fun pet accessory. Made from soft and lightweight material, it features a colorful abstract pattern for a cute and playful look. The elastic band detail comfortably fits most collars and can dress up your pet with this bow tie for any occasion. Simply spot clean when required. Tabitha Brown brightens days like no one else. Now the actress, vegan, and social media phenomenon is partnering with Target to bring the world more vibrance, candor, and joy. With sunshine-inducing statement pieces, her latest collection of home and office decor will have you going about your business with the most amazing intention. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.