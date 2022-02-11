Hutch

Bow-tie Maxi Dress

Style No. 4130464030102; Color Code: 079 About Hutch In 2010, New Yorker Daniel Saponaro launched Hutch, a contemporary womenswear brand recognized for garments that are equally easy and luxe. Emphasizing timeless sophistication over trend, the label's defined aesthetic showcases Saponaro's love of vibrant colors, conceptual prints, and feminine tailoring in every made-for-you piece. Cotton, spandex; polyester lining Bow tie detail Side slant pockets Maxi silhouette Flounced hem Back zip Dry clean Imported Dimensions Standard falls 52" from shoulder; hem hits below the ankle Petite falls 48" from shoulder; hem hits below the ankle Plus falls 55" from shoulder; hem hits below the ankle Model Notes Model is 5'10"