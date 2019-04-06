Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Sneakers
Fenty x Puma
Bow Sneaker In Sweet Lavender
$160.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Need Supply Co
Statement runners from Puma in collaboration with Fenty by Rihanna in Sweet Lavender. Satin upper. Pull-on design with concealed elastic insets at tongue. Round toe. Bow detail at vamp. White logo detailing at tongue and foodbed.
Featured in 1 story
13 Sneakers We're Wearing Everywhere
But
The Gym
by
Camryn Cohen
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Tretorn
Nylitehixab2
$140.00
from
Tretorn
BUY
DETAILS
Mango
Platform Satin Sneakers
$99.99
from
Mango
BUY
DETAILS
New Balance
574 Sport
$109.99
from
New Balance
BUY
DETAILS
Keds
Iwd Triple Shimmer
$52.95
$24.95
from
Keds
BUY
More from Fenty x Puma
DETAILS
Fenty x Puma
Jelly Slide Sandals
$90.00
$54.99
from
PUMA
BUY
DETAILS
Fenty x Puma
Outdoor Beanie
$55.00
from
PUMA
BUY
DETAILS
Fenty x Puma
Scarf
$70.00
from
PUMA
BUY
DETAILS
Fenty x Puma
Giant Shopper
$350.00
from
PUMA
BUY
More from Sneakers
DETAILS
Vans
Classic Slip-on Sneaker
$59.95
$32.96
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
promoted
Converse
Chuck Taylor All Star Platform
£70.00
from
Converse
BUY
DETAILS
promoted
Converse
Chuck Taylor All Star Platform
£70.00
from
Converse
BUY
DETAILS
promoted
Converse
Chuck Taylor All Star Lift Canvas Low Top
£60.00
from
Converse
BUY
More from Shopping
Fashion
9 R29ers Pick The Best Workwear Pieces From Net-A-Porter's S...
With Marie Kondo controlling our every move, our closets are looking more cleared out than ever. But with all this spring cleaning comes a gaping hole
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
Everlane’s “Choose What You Pay Section” Just Got A Major Refresh
Hold on to your butts, friends. We just got wind that Everlane’s “Choose What You Pay” section has been quietly refreshed with some stylish new
by
Emily Ruane
Fashion
7 Spring Trends Inspired By 90s Rom-Coms, From
Pretty Woman
We've said it before and we'll say it again: they just don't make rom-coms like they used to. Sure we shed a tear during To All The Boys I've Loved
by
Eliza Huber
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted