Prada

Bow Silk-satin Headband

£125.00

Buy Now Review It

At MatchesFashion.com

Headbands are one of Miuccia Prada’s integral SS19 trends – each model wore one on the runway – and this red iteration is particularly charming. It’s crafted in Italy from lustrous silk satin with a feminine bow and finished with an internal grosgrain band to ensure it stays in place. Wear it above a muted top and midi skirt as an insouciant flourish.