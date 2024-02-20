Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
By Anthropologie
Bow Ruffle-sleeve Babydoll Blouse
$98.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
Need a few alternatives?
PINK by Frankies Bikinis
Brooklyn Cotton Tee
BUY
$24.95
Victoria's Secret
Uniqlo : C
Crepe Jersey T-shirt
BUY
$24.90
Uniqlo
Uniqlo : C
Gathered Checked Volume Long-sleeve Blouse
BUY
$49.90
Uniqlo
Uniqlo : C
Sheer Volume Long-sleeve Blouse
BUY
$49.90
Uniqlo
More from By Anthropologie
By Anthropologie
Sleeveless Draped-back Asymmetrical Slip Midi Dress
BUY
$168.00
Anthropologie
By Anthropologie
Satin Sheer Lace Maxi Slip Skirt
BUY
£80.00
Anthropologie
By Anthropologie
Bow Ruffle-sleeve Babydoll Blouse
BUY
$98.00
Anthropologie
By Anthropologie
80's Sparkle Collar Necklace
BUY
$78.00
Anthropologie
More from Tops
PINK by Frankies Bikinis
Brooklyn Cotton Tee
BUY
$24.95
Victoria's Secret
Uniqlo : C
Crepe Jersey T-shirt
BUY
$24.90
Uniqlo
Uniqlo : C
Gathered Checked Volume Long-sleeve Blouse
BUY
$49.90
Uniqlo
Uniqlo : C
Sheer Volume Long-sleeve Blouse
BUY
$49.90
Uniqlo
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted