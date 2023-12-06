Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Earrings
Holly's World
Bow Earrings Pink
£15.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Holly's World
Need a few alternatives?
Shushu/Tong
Silver Yvmin Edition Lissome Gem Bowknot Earrings
BUY
£135.00
£300.00
SSENSE
Kingsley Ryan
Sterling Silver Bow Stud Earrings
BUY
£6.00
ASOS
This Story
Ribbon Hoop Earrings
BUY
£150.00
This Story
Hola Amor Estudios
Ballerina Bow Studs
BUY
£34.00
Hola Amor Estudios
More from Holly’s World
Holly's World
White Drape Shoulder Bag
BUY
£55.00
Holly's World
Holly's World
Miss World Corset Style T Shirt
BUY
£55.00
Holly's World
More from Earrings
Shushu/Tong
Silver Yvmin Edition Lissome Gem Bowknot Earrings
BUY
£135.00
£300.00
SSENSE
Kingsley Ryan
Sterling Silver Bow Stud Earrings
BUY
£6.00
ASOS
Holly's World
Bow Earrings Pink
BUY
£15.00
Holly's World
This Story
Ribbon Hoop Earrings
BUY
£150.00
This Story
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted