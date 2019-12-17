Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Earrings
BaubleBar
Bow Down Stud Earrings
$38.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Shopbop
Velvet bow Acrylic mistletoe with glitter finish Titanium posts Imported, China Style #BAUBL30450
Need a few alternatives?
Color Latino Jewelry
Customized Jade And Gold Initial Earring
$33.80
$27.04
from
Etsy
BUY
Cristina Cipolli Jewelry
Gold & White Amazon Earrings
$415.80
from
Cristina Cipolli Jewelry
BUY
Adina's Jewels
Snake Ear Crawlers
$58.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Tatiana
Luna Earrings
$83.00
from
W Concept
BUY
More from BaubleBar
BaubleBar
Dalilah Small Tube Huggie Hoops
$36.00
from
BaubleBar
BUY
BaubleBar
Mini Mia Hoop Earrings
$36.00
from
BaubleBar
BUY
BaubleBar
Marine Set Of 3 Earrings
$48.00
$14.97
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
BaubleBar
Baroque Initial Pearl Hair Pin
$48.00
$12.00
from
BaubleBar
BUY
More from Earrings
Mango
Resin Pendant Earrings
£12.99
from
Mango
BUY
Uterqüe
Heart Earrings
£49.00
from
Uterqüe
BUY
BaubleBar
Dalilah Small Tube Huggie Hoops
$36.00
from
BaubleBar
BUY
BaubleBar
Mini Mia Hoop Earrings
$36.00
from
BaubleBar
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted