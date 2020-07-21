Winston Porter

Bovina Floating Shelf

$30.00

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

With its straight lines and its hidden bracket hanging system, this shelf adds character and elegance to your home, while also giving the shelf a floating appearance. It is ideal for displaying decorative home accessories, picture frames, books and so much more. Crafted from manufactured wood in a neutral finish, this piece is perfect for a modern aesthetic. Minimal installation is required, and easy, thanks to the included wall mounting hardware.