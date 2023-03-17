Peacock Alley

Boutique Percale Sheet Set

$430.00 $344.00

Buy Now Review It

At Peacock Alley

For those that want a little color in their lives, Boutique features a touch of color on the satin stitch detail of both the flat sheet and pillowcases. While one of the greatest values in the Peacock Alley line; Boutique is a crisp, breathable percale sheeting and will give you a great night's sleep for years to come. 100% Long staple cotton 200 Thread count percale sheeting Finished with an embroidered satin stitch on the hem of the flat sheet and pillowcases in a color of your choice. Custom made to order in our Dallas workroom of Portuguese fabric.