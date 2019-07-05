Bourjois

Bourjois Little Round Pot Blusher

£6.49

At Boots

Blushing beauty at your fingertips!Bourjois Little Round Pot Blusher has been keeping women beautiful for generations. Made in an exclusive baked technology process, its incredibly transparent & light texture formula is easy to apply and blends impeccably. One stroke of the brush reveals the irresistible rose scented aroma. Its built-in mirror and brush are perfect for touch-ups on the go!For glamorous colour, this ultra-fine powder blush is a must-have in your bag of beauty tricks. Smile and apply the blush on your cheekbones with circular movements. Then stretch up to the temples. Exists in 17 shades from the most transparent pearly effect to a subtle matte finish.Famous for almost 150 years, the adorable Bourjois Little Round Pot Blushers have been in the vanity bags of stylish women for generations.Ready to play with make-up? In Paris, beauty is a game, never a chore. Bourjois makes it easy to create chic looks for eyes, lips, face and nails, all with an effortless Parisian twist. Say Bonjour to beauty with “joie de vivre”!