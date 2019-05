Jonathan Adler

Bourbon Pop Candle

$42.00

Smells like: Davana, cognac, plum, leather accord, birch tree, cedar wood. Feels like: William Faulkner, a Secret Society at Yale, buckskin breeches, a date with your ex. A lush scent in a metallic vessel that is begging to be reused as a vase. 7.5 oz. candle Approximate burn time 40 hours Minimize the amount of wax left on sides of the vessel and damage caused by overheating by not burning longer than 23 hours