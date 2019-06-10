The Little Flower Soap Co.

Bourbon Lip Balm

$5.00

Natural Handmade Bourbon Lip Balm perfect foodie gift, stocking stuffer for dad or boyfriend or novelty for that whiskey lover in your life Our lip balm base includes heaping helpings of healing ingredients like vitamin E, Cocoa butter, Shea Butter, Aloe Butter, Hemp oil, beeswax, zinc oxide (a natural sunblock) This Man Made bourbon lip balm is the perfect Stocking Stuffer for dad, brother, boyfriend or if your a whiskey loving lady like myself (nice to meet you lets be friends!) Picture this: It's guys night out , you' re comparing notes while tasting a flight of whiskeys or lounging in the company of fellow cigar enthusiasts when you start to feel chapped..... what do you do? you can't reach for a tacky drug store chapstick that will taint your tasting. Now you can whiskey your whistle with our Bourbon Lip Balm perfectly packaged to blend into the hippest of surroundings. Not only is this lip balm fun and funky its also intensely moisturizing and contains zinc a natural sunblock. Develop a new bad habit and make every hour happy hour Keep your friends close and your bourbon closer "Write drunk edit sober" Ernest Hemmingway Black & Kraft chapstick measures 2.62" and contains .15 ounces (lasts 3-6 months if used daily) * bottle of bourbon NOT included