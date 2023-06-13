Violette_Fr

Boum-boum Milk

3.30 oz / 100 ml 3-in-1 Skincare with Clinical Results The efficacy and elegance of French pharmacy skin care formulated into a single spray that acts as your toner, serum, and moisturizer all in one. The soft milky formula offers instant hydration and soothing (and under makeup, c’est parfait!), but our clinical studies show long term results in tone, texture, and firmness, too. Key Benefits: The ingredients—Fermented Birch Sap, Glacier Water, and Olive Leaf Extract—were selected for their results-driven composition by veteran chemists with over 20+ years of experience in skin care. The end result is a probiotic-based formula that absorbs quickly, hydrates deeply, and helps skin cells operate optimally. 99% naturally derived formula. Suitable for all skin types. How To Use: Shake first, then spray onto clean skin. Massage gently or allow it to dry, touch-free. Refill available here