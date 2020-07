Boucleme

Boucleme Curl Cleanser

£15.00

Buy Now Review It

At Boots

Boucleme Curl Cleanser 300mlThis 98% naturally derived, non-foaming curl cleanser is gentle enough for daily use. Cream-based, it cleanses hair without stripping away moisture, leaving curls with maximum hydration. Perfect for medium to thick curls, or very dry hair. Key Actives include Argan Oil, Virgin Coconut Oil, organic Aloe Vera, Pomegranate extract, Spearmint.