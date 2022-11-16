LittleBambinoBear

Handmade by Little Bambino Bear, Boucle Teddy Cloud Cushion. Super soft, cuddly and comes in Cream or Tan colour. Larger size measures approx. 50cm wide and 30cm in height. Smaller size measures approx. 30cm wide and 20cm in height. Polyester outer and inner. Fabric Care: We recommend only surface washing of our cushions with warm water. It is not recommend getting them completely wet as the filling may bunch together and they may lose their shape. Safety: Please be advised that our cushions are purely for decoration and should never be left alone in a baby’s cot or place of rest whilst baby is sleeping, as per SIDS guidelines.