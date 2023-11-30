Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
By Anthropologie
Boucle Scarf
$48.00
$33.60
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
More from By Anthropologie
By Anthropologie
The Petra Embellished Mini Drop Earrings
BUY
£38.00
Anthropologie
By Anthropologie
Small Velvet Bow Clips, Set Of 10
BUY
$24.00
Anthropologie
By Anthropologie
The Thea Twofer Sweater Dress
BUY
$180.00
Anthropologie
By Anthropologie
Holiday Monogram Embellished Pouch
BUY
£48.00
Anthropologie
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted