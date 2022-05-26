Ganni

Bouclé Belted Coat

$534.00

The Details Conscious GANNI bouclé belted coat GANNI's sustainable mindset is demonstrated in the recycled wool blend fabrication of this bouclé coat. In a dark grey hue, the mid-length design is simply tied with a waist belt and offers a cosy textured finish. Highlights dark grey recycled wool blend bouclé construction notched lapels long sleeves mid-length belted waist two front patch pockets POSITIVELY CONSCIOUS: This Planet Conscious product contains at least 50% eco-materials, which are independently certified as or widely recognised for having a lower environmental impact. Composition lining: Recycled Polyester 100% outer: Recycled Wool 60%, Recycled Polyester 40% washing instructions Dry Clean Only Brand style ID: F6258252 Wearing The model is 1.77 m wearing size 36 (EU) The model is also styled with: Nike Blazer Mid '77 vintage sneakers, Henrik Vibskov long-sleeved mesh pollen top, JW Anderson multi-links folded earrings.