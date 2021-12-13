Terrace and Garden

This cobalt blue vase is from a range of vases and flower vessels all made by Terrace and Garden from recycled glass. The range of vases comes in two main colours, this blue and also a green. When the vase is positioned in such a way that sunlight, or any other light source, can shine through the glass the effect is really lovely. This vase has a ridged lower section and the upper half of the bottle vase is plain. As the vase is made from recycled glass there are small, characterful, bubbles throughout.