Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Necklaces
Anna Ross Jewellery
Bottle Top Chain
$79.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Anna Ross Jewellery
Bottle Top Chain
Need a few alternatives?
BaubleBar
Pavé Initial Collar Necklace
BUY
$47.60
$68.00
Nordstrom
BaubleBar
Fiona Initial Pendant Necklace
BUY
$22.00
$44.00
Nordstrom
Wolf Circus
Clare Necklace In Sterling Silver
BUY
$283.00
Wolf Circus
Mejuri
Drawn Cable Chain Necklace
BUY
$225.00
Mejuri
More from Necklaces
BaubleBar
Pavé Initial Collar Necklace
BUY
$47.60
$68.00
Nordstrom
BaubleBar
Fiona Initial Pendant Necklace
BUY
$22.00
$44.00
Nordstrom
Wolf Circus
Clare Necklace In Sterling Silver
BUY
$283.00
Wolf Circus
Mejuri
Drawn Cable Chain Necklace
BUY
$225.00
Mejuri
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted