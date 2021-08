LARQ

In an exciting collaboration with Draymond Green, a three-time NBA champion, the LARQ Bottle PureVis DG23 Edition combines 90s nostalgia with technology for the future of hydration. This edition is extra cool to the touch, with a stone-like texture that makes it easier to grip whether you're on or off the court. The limited DG23 Edition bottle is equipped with LARQ’s PureVis™ UV-C LED technology for on-the-go water purification fit for a champ.