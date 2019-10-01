Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Tech & Gadgets
Nimble
Bottle Case 2
$44.95
$40.45
Buy Now
Review It
At Nimble
Built-in Card & ID Holder Slim & Protective Water Resistant Durable Fabric Exterior NO NEW PLASTIC USED 5% Donated to Protecting the World's Oceans & Marine Life
Need a few alternatives?
Casetify
Rainbow Cheetah By Megan Galante
$40.00
from
Casetify
BUY
Speck
Presidio Clear + Print Case
$44.95
from
BUY
promoted
Honor
Honor 20 Lite
€249.00
from
Amazon
BUY
promoted
Honor
Honor 20 Pro
£499.99
from
Honor
BUY
More from Nimble
Nimble
Sale
£16.23
from
Nimble Activewear
BUY
Nimble
High Rise 7/8 Leggings
£85.00
from
Nimble Activewear
BUY
Nimble
Lara Full Length Tights
$99.00
from
Stylerunner
BUY
More from Tech & Gadgets
Flight 001
5-in-1 Universal Adapter
$35.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
Casetify
Rainbow Cheetah By Megan Galante
$40.00
from
Casetify
BUY
Speck
Presidio Clear + Print Case
$44.95
from
BUY
promoted
Honor
Honor 20 Pro
€499.00
from
Amazon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted