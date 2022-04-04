United States
Malaika
Botero Vase
$70.00
At Goodee
Vase by day and candle holder by night — Malaika’s Botero is sure to add character to any mantelpiece or tabletop no matter how you like to use it. The three-pronged design was specially developed over several months by artisans in the small village of Tunis in Egypt’s Fayoum oasis and crafted by hand by master potter Mohamed Mahmoud. A testament to creative collaboration and the highly original craftsmanship from the village.