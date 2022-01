The Sill

Botany Cross Stitch Kit

$35.00

Buy Now Review It

At The Sill

The Botany Dark Cross Stitch Kit by The Stitch Mill includes an easy to read printed pattern and all materials needed to create a finished , 8" in hoop cross stitch piece. Appropriate for beginners and experienced cross stitchers, it's also perfect for those who lack a green thumb but love plants. Kit includes printed cross stitch pattern, aida cloth, embroidery hoop, embroidery thread, needle.