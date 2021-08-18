Le Creuset

Botanique Collection Mini Cocottes, Set Of 4

$100.00 $60.00

Buy Now Review It

At Le Creuset

From cobblers to gratins to pot pies, everything tastes better when it comes in a perfectly portioned individual Mini Round Cocotte. Not only do individual servings create an elegant presentation at the table, but recipes bake faster in the smaller sized dish making them ideal for serving a crowd. The set of 4 cocottes are also versatile for prepping and storing ingredients or a decorative way to add a splash of color and Le Creuset style to your kitchen.