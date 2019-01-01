Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Botanics
Botanics Shine Away Iconic Clay Mask - Willowbark - 3.5oz
$13.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Target
Botanics Shine Away Clay Mask, leaves skin clearer... (visit site URLs for full description)
Featured in 1 story
Our Editors' Favorite Drugstore Face Masks
by
Megan Decker
More from Botanics
DETAILS
Botanics
All Bright Hydrating Day Cream Sunscreen Spf 15
$13.99
$9.78
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
DETAILS
Botanics
100% Organic Nourishing Facial Oil
$17.98
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
DETAILS
Botanics
All Bright Cleansing Foam Wash
$6.99
from
Target
BUY
More from Skin Care
Beauty
Under-$20 Aloe Vera Products That Will Heal Your Sunburn In A Snap
Bedbugs, five days of rain, lost luggage — these are just a few vacation-ruiners, but nothing quite compares to the damage caused by a gnarly sunburn.
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
This Is What Walnut Face Scrubs Are Really Doing To Your Skin
No matter how diligent your twice-daily face-washing routine, sometimes you just want a deep cleanse that will slough away dead skin cells and debris, and
by
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
12 Watercolor Tattoos You'll Want To Get For Summer
When J.Lo was asked to give her thoughts on her ex Ben Affleck’s vibrant phoenix back tattoo — besides leading with "Awful!" — she gave a piece of
by
Refinery29
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted