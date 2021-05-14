ALEXIS x Target

Botanical Tie Strap Asymmetrical Hem Dress

$50.00

The Botanical Tie Strap Asymmetrical Hem Dress from ALEXIS for Target exudes the perfect balance of timeless style and modern flair for a lovely representation of designer Alexis Barbara Isaias' aesthetic. Cut in a midi length with a flowy silhouette, this sleeveless V-neck dress gets an extra touch of definition from an asymmetrical hem for graceful movement. Fashioned in white with allover blue botanicals blooming throughout, this dress gifts any wardrobe with a bold yet dreamy look. Piping at the bodice creates extra shaping while making for a nice complement to the smocked back, and adjustable self-tie shoulder straps put a polished yet playful finish on the overall design. Envisioning a world of endless romance, Alexis Barbara Isaias aims to infuse all of her ALEXIS designs with femininity, sophistication and timeless elegance. Alexis’ Cuban roots and world travels bring striking prints, alluring colors and dreamy silhouettes to Target in this limited-edition dress collection.