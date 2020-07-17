Australian Gold

Botanical Sunscreen Mineral Lotion, Spf 30

$15.99 $13.99

Eco Conscious Formulation: Designed to be Oxybenzone Free, Paraben Free, Phthalate Free, PABA Free, Petrolatum Free, SLS (Sulfate) Free, Dye Free and Oil Free UVA/UVB Broad Spectrum Protection - Water Resistant (80 minutes) Hypoallergenic; Dermatologist and Pediatrician Tested; Not tested on animals Mineral Sunscreen: Titanium Dioxide and Zinc Oxide provide a non-chemical sunscreen, with a powder-like matte finish that’s never greasy Australian Botanicals: Kakadu Plum, Eucalyptus and Red Algae form a unique combination of antioxidant rich botanicals Fragrance: Citrus Oasis scent provides a sophisticated fragrance that is subtle and refreshing The Australian Gold Botanical SPF 30 Mineral Lotion is more than just powerful sun protection - it's gentle care for your skin. This non-chemical sunscreen lotion delivers non-whitening protection with a refreshingly luxurious, powdery-clean feel. Rich in vitamins and antioxidants from native Australian botanical ingredients, it allows you to enjoy the sun your way, protected from both UVA and UVB rays, and water resistant for up to 80 minutes. Discover the deliciously subtle scents and non-greasy, non-sticky feel of the Australian Gold Botanical Line and experience worry-free days in the sun!