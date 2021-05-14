ALEXIS x Target

Botanical One Shoulder Ruffle Dress

$60.00

Specifications Sizing: Womens Material: 23% Recycled Polyester, 77% Polyester Garment Length: Maxi Fit: Casual Fit Garment Style: Three Quarter Sleeve, Pullover Neckline: Asymmetrical Total Garment Length: 56 Inches Pockets: No Pocket Garment sleeve style: Puff Sleeve Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash & Tumble Dry Street Date: May 16, 2021 TCIN: 81898773 UPC: 191904265067 Item Number (DPCI): 251-01-0427 Origin: Imported Description Bring lavish charm and whimsical definition to your dress wardrobe with the Botanical One-Shoulder Ruffle Dress from ALEXIS for Target. Black fronds bloom in abundance throughout this white maxi dress that gifts your everyday style with the perfect touch of feminine flair. Furthering the romantic design are fluttery cascading ruffles fashioned in a structured silhouette to beautifully accentuate the asymmetrical, high-low hemline, along with one voluminous balloon sleeve that contrasts with the sleeveless other side for an elegant skin-baring design. The pullover design allows for easy on and off, and the overall chiffon construction lends an airy feel for an ethereal aesthetic you'll love. Envisioning a world of endless romance, Alexis Barbara Isaias aims to infuse all of her ALEXIS designs with femininity, sophistication and timeless elegance. Alexis’ Cuban roots and world travels bring striking prints, alluring colors and dreamy silhouettes to Target in this limited-edition dress collection.