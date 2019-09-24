Botanical Mineral Sunscreen Tinted Face Sunscreen Lotion
$14.99
At Ulta Beauty
The Australian Gold® Botanical SPF 50 Tinted Face Mineral Lotion is more than just powerful sun protection - it's gentle care for your skin. This non-chemical sunscreen lotion delivers a refreshingly luxurious, powdery-clean feel, while the subtle tint seamlessly blends in to any skin tone yet washes away with water. Specially designed for sensitive facial skin, this lotion won't clog pores and is fragrance free. Rich in vitamins and antioxidants from native Australian botanical ingredients, it allows you to enjoy the sun your way, protected from both UVA and UVB rays, and water resistant for up to 80 minutes.Discover the non-greasy, non-sticky feel of the Australian Gold Botanical® Line and experience worry-free days in the sun!