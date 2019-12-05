Jessica McCormack

Botanical Heirloom Jewelry Box

This exquisite and unique Fantasy Gift has been created by London-based fine jewelry designer Jessica McCormack. Inspired by the whimsical tales of Alice in Wonderland and The Secret Garden, this one-of-a-kind box features two velvet-lined trays sectioned into compartments and embroidered with flora and fauna - every bead, thread and metallic yarn has been hand-stitched by artisans at Hand & Lock, embroiderers to the Royal Family and purveyors of the art since 1767. When you turn the tasseled key in the lock, this mahogany and brass chest reveals a carefully curated collection of best-selling styles, including eight rings, four pairs of earrings, four necklaces, and a single 3.01-carat diamond charm, which you can use to adorn any chain. You'll also have a chance to visit the brand's Carlos Place townhouse and select the final personalised touches with Jessica herself.