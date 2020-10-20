Aurelia Probiotic Skincare

An aluminium-free, cream deodorant. Control perspiration with the Aurelia Probiotic Botanical Cream Deodorant. This innovative, aluminium-free, cream-to-powder deodorant smooths onto the underarms to give lasting protection against perspiration and odour. Enriched with shea butter to hydrate, arrowroot and kaolin to absorb perspiration, and the soft fresh scent of tea tree, eucalyptus, and peppermint will leave you feeling fresh all day. Cruelty-free Vegan Aluminium-free Read more