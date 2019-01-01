Ouidad

Botanical Boost Curl Energizing & Refreshing Spray

$20.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ouidad

Have you ever started the day with beautiful, bouncing curls, only to look in the mirror around noon and realize they've lost their oomph? You could attempt to revive them using water from the bathroom sink and a prayer-or you could rely on our bestselling curl refresher. Specially formulated to perk up listless curls, our Botanical Boost® Energizing Refreshing Spray uses nourishing botanical extracts-like Rose Hip, Centella, and Aloe-to rehydrate curls, helping them bounce back to life. The no-residue formula infuses moisture without surface weight, so you can apply as often as you like without dragging curls down. And because our spray helps to detangle and protect against damage, it's ideal for styling freshly washed hair, too.