Inspired by One Love Organics’ best-selling Botanical B Cleansing Oil, the Botanical B Cleansing Oil Solid offers the same nourishing and radiance-boosting benefits as our cult favorite, but delivered in balm form. Its unique formula effortlessly transforms from solid balm to lush oil to cleansing milk with the warmth of your hands, melting deep into skin to sweep away impurities, oil and makeup.
A complementary blend of sunflower and pumpkin oils — both botanical sources of moisture-boosting Vitamin B — work to remove pollution build-up, while papaya acts as a gentle exfoliator, renewing the look of the skin’s surface.
Featuring One Love Organics’ signature pineapple and citrus aroma, Botanical B Cleansing Oil Solid provides a happy escape from the everyday task of face-washing. And because of its convenient balm formulation, it is easily transportable, providing the same benefits of our Botanical B Cleansing Oil for on-the-go use.
Its non-greasy, non-drying, lightweight formula nourishes skin, cleanses thoroughly and rinses off completely, leaving a fresh and dewy glow.
100% natural origin of total
70% of the total ingredients are from organic farming
Natural and Organic Cosmetic certified by Ecocert Greenlife according to Ecocert Standard available at http://cosmetics.ecocert.com