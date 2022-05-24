Birkenstock

Boston Soft Footbed (unisex)

$155.00

Buy Now Review It

At Zappos

If you wear only one style of Birkenstocks, the Boston soft footbed is a great choice. After a week for your feet and the Boston's to adjust to each other, they are comfortable, even for a 16 hour day. Because the footbed requires precise placement of your heel, arch and toes to be effective, correct sizing is essential. If a Birkenstock store is within driving distance (there are four of them within 70 miles of my home) you should get your first pair from them after an expert fitting. The Birkenstock store can arrange repairs also (new heels for $25, new soles for $45). Key to fit: Match the Boston size to the largest size shoe in your collection. So, if your largest shoe is a men's 10, you wear a size 43 Boston. The Boston regular width is for average to wide feet, for people with bunions, and for people who wear thick socks. The Boston narrow width fits most women with average width feet and is great for men with narrow feet. The narrow width fits people with average width feet who never wear socks. The "hard" leather versions stretch slightly in width with a few weeks of wear so should be slightly snug when new. Because hard leather does not stretch much, folks with bunions or swollen toe knuckles should select a soft suede model instead. The suede, wool and felt models stretch a LOT over time so should fit quite snuggly when new. Many people with average width feet will need to select the narrow size to get a snug fit. Use cork sealer monthly to protect the cork. Avoid getting the cork wet. Keep your Boston's away from heat, such as keeping in a parked car. Replace the heels and soles before any cork is exposed. Your Boston's can last five, ten, even twenty years with proper care.