Birkenstock

Boston Shearling

$170.00

The Boston Suede from Birkenstock® is a classic clog that will add style and comfort to your wardrobe. Soft premium suede upper with a matching adjustable strap for a perfect fit. Anatomically correct cork footbed, crafted from cork that is 100% renewable and sustainable, encourages foot health. The shearling lined, contoured footbed will mold to the shape of your foot creating a custom footbed that supports and cradles you each and every step. Raised toe bar is designed to encourage the natural gripping motion of your feet, exercising your legs and aiding circulation. Neutral heel profile and deep heel cup keeps the natural padding of your foot where it belongs, under the heel, distributing your body weight more evenly. Flexible EVA outsole offers lightweight, shock absorbing support with lasting durability. Dual layer Jute: top wicks away moisture while the bottom adds strength and makes resoling easy. You will enjoy your Birkenstocks for years because they can be repaired, resoled or even completely renewed. Heat Warning - Cork footbeds or EVA soles can be damaged by exposure to concentrated heat. Do not leave your footwear in direct sunlight or in closed cars on warm days. If your footwear becomes wet, allow it to air dry slowly, away from direct heat. Made in Germany. Real sheep fur or lamb has not been dyed. Black suede colorway has been artificially dyed and treated. Fur origin: Australia. Product measurements were taken using size EU 39 (US Men's 6-6.5, Women's 8-8.5), width Regular. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair. Measurements: Weight: 9.5 oz View Zappos.com Glossary of Terms Find something wrong in this description? Help us fix it!